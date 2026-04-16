TCS halts on-site work at Nashik office amid protests
TCS's Nashik office is in the spotlight after protests broke out over serious allegations of sexual harassment and forced religious conversion involving senior employees.
The Bajrang Dal called for nationwide protests on April 16 and 17, which started on April 16 and are set to continue through April 17.
In response, TCS has paused all on-site work at this location and asked everyone to work from home for now.
TCS suspends accused employees in Nashik
TCS has suspended the employees allegedly involved in the complaints and emphasized its zero tolerance stance on harassment.
They've also frozen new hiring at Nashik until police investigations wrap up.
Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women is sending a panel to check out the situation firsthand and review how authorities are handling things.