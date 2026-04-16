TCS halts on-site work at Nashik office amid protests India Apr 16, 2026

TCS's Nashik office is in the spotlight after protests broke out over serious allegations of sexual harassment and forced religious conversion involving senior employees.

The Bajrang Dal called for nationwide protests on April 16 and 17, which started on April 16 and are set to continue through April 17.

In response, TCS has paused all on-site work at this location and asked everyone to work from home for now.