TCS Nashik: 9 FIRs allege sexual harassment, attempted religious conversion

Police contact agencies, TCS launches probe

The case is now being investigated by police, who have contacted SID, ATS, and the NIA to examine possible wider links, with officials saying the same individuals appeared across multiple cases, pointing to a coordinated effort.

TCS has also started its own internal inquiry led by COO Arathi Subramanian.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran described the allegations as "gravely concerning and anguishing" and said a thorough internal probe is underway to establish facts and identify those responsible.