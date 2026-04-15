TCS Nashik: 9 FIRs allege sexual harassment, attempted religious conversion
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is dealing with serious allegations at its Nashik office, where nine FIRs have been filed for sexual harassment and attempted religious conversion.
Eight employees, including seven men and a woman operations manager, have been arrested so far, accused of abusing their positions to target female colleagues.
One woman employee is still on the run as investigations continue.
Police contact agencies, TCS launches probe
The case is now being investigated by police, who have contacted SID, ATS, and the NIA to examine possible wider links, with officials saying the same individuals appeared across multiple cases, pointing to a coordinated effort.
TCS has also started its own internal inquiry led by COO Arathi Subramanian.
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran described the allegations as "gravely concerning and anguishing" and said a thorough internal probe is underway to establish facts and identify those responsible.