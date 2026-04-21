VHP to raise 'love jihad' concerns in corporate India

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) plans to take up alleged workplace harassment and religious coercion of Hindu women with corporate and industry bodies across India. The move comes after an incident at the Nashik unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) . Milind Parande, VHP Organising General Secretary, announced the plan at a press conference in Hassan. He said the organization would meet with national associations of various industries to raise concerns about "love jihad" and forced conversions in workplaces.

Workplace concerns VHP's mission to protect Hindu women Parande stressed that the VHP's mission is to ensure Hindu women are not "targeted or victimized" in any workplace. He said, "Hindu society is being targeted and is facing distress. Such tendencies are not acceptable in any civilized society." The VHP leader also called for introspection within the Muslim community on what values they impart to their younger generation.

Cattle smuggling Cattle smuggling allegations and demand for action Apart from workplace issues, Parande also raised concerns over cattle smuggling during his visit to Karnataka. He alleged large-scale transportation of cattle from Karnataka to neighboring states and criticized the lack of strict implementation of the cow protection law passed in 2020. "We demand that the routes used for smuggling be identified," he said, calling for action against those involved in such activities.

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