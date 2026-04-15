TCS Nashik employee alleges rooftop harassment, phone and belongings taken India Apr 15, 2026

A female employee at TCS Nashik says she faced workplace harassment and was forced to work alone on a rooftop with her phone and belongings taken away.

She believes this is part of a pattern targeting women in their early 20s, and describes "exploited" and "brainwashed" being used.

She also shared that HR was not able to help because of fear within the company.