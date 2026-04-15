TCS Nashik employee alleges rooftop harassment, phone and belongings taken
India
A female employee at TCS Nashik says she faced workplace harassment and was forced to work alone on a rooftop with her phone and belongings taken away.
She believes this is part of a pattern targeting women in their early 20s, and describes "exploited" and "brainwashed" being used.
She also shared that HR was not able to help because of fear within the company.
Nashik police probe 9 TCS complaints
Nashik police are now investigating nine complaints from TCS employees since 2022, including claims of inappropriate conduct and religious pressure.
Seven staff members, including an HR manager, have been arrested and suspended.
TCS says it has zero tolerance for harassment, is working with authorities, and promises strong action to make sure everyone feels safe at work.