TCS Nashik employees asked to work from home amid probe
TCS has asked its Nashik branch employees to work from home after an attempted vandalism incident amid ongoing sexual harassment investigations in April 2026.
The branch, with about 170 employees, is now under police protection as the investigation unfolds.
Female employee allegation spurs 8 FIRs
The probe began when a female employee alleged that a colleague had maintained a physical relationship with her by promising marriage, which opened the door to eight more FIRs for mental and sexual harassment dating back to 2022.
seven people have been arrested so far, and court hearings are set for mid-April.
TCS COO Aarthi Subramanian is leading an internal review, with N Chandrasekaran saying they are taking these allegations very seriously and sticking firmly to their zero-tolerance policy.