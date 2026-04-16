TCS Nashik employees asked to work from home amid probe

Female employee allegation spurs 8 FIRs

The probe began when a female employee alleged that a colleague had maintained a physical relationship with her by promising marriage, which opened the door to eight more FIRs for mental and sexual harassment dating back to 2022.

seven people have been arrested so far, and court hearings are set for mid-April.

TCS COO Aarthi Subramanian is leading an internal review, with N Chandrasekaran saying they are taking these allegations very seriously and sticking firmly to their zero-tolerance policy.