TCS Nashik faces probe after 9 FIRs, Nida Khan arrested

SIT probes unaddressed 2022 TCS complaints

The issue finally surfaced after a formal complaint in March 2026, sparking police action and the arrest of seven people.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is now looking into why earlier complaints from 2022 weren't addressed.

TCS has suspended those involved and promised to cooperate fully.

Meanwhile, the tech employees' group NITES wants a government audit of TCS's handling of harassment laws, and the National Commission for Women will visit the site on April 18 to dig deeper.