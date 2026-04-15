TCS Nashik staff allege sexual harassment and religious conversion pressure

Danish Sheikh and Nida Khan arrested

Among those arrested are Danish Sheikh and HR manager Nida Khan, who allegedly used her position to push religious practices and the human resources department ignored harassment complaints.

Some employees say they were even threatened with losing their jobs if they spoke up.

TCS has responded by stressing its "zero-tolerance policy" on harassment and says it's fully cooperating with the investigation: "We are fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation into these serious allegations," a spokesperson said.