TCS Nashik staff allege sexual harassment and religious conversion pressure
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is dealing with serious accusations at its Nashik branch, where employees have reported sexual harassment and pressure to convert religions.
The incidents reportedly happened between 2022 and early 2026, leading to nine police complaints.
Seven people (including an HR manager) have been arrested so far, while one person is still missing. A Special Investigation Team is now looking into the case.
Danish Sheikh and Nida Khan arrested
Among those arrested are Danish Sheikh and HR manager Nida Khan, who allegedly used her position to push religious practices and the human resources department ignored harassment complaints.
Some employees say they were even threatened with losing their jobs if they spoke up.
TCS has responded by stressing its "zero-tolerance policy" on harassment and says it's fully cooperating with the investigation: "We are fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation into these serious allegations," a spokesperson said.