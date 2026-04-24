TCS suspends 2 employees after Nashik staffer alleges body shaming
India
A TCS employee in Nashik has accused two colleagues of harassment, saying they made uncomfortable personal comments and body-shaming remarks.
The company responded by suspending the accused employees, showing its zero-tolerance stance on workplace harassment.
Arrests in TCS forced conversion case
These allegations are linked to a wider forced religious conversion case at the same TCS unit, with seven people now arrested.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the incident corporate jihad, while police are digging through digital evidence and recovering deleted data to strengthen their case.