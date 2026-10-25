TDB says Sabarimala upgrades finish Nov 10 despite rain, delays
Big changes are coming to Sabarimala before the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.
The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) says all major upgrades, like better crowd control, virtual queue system, emergency operation centers, and facilities for police personnel to be deployed for the pilgrimage, will be wrapped up by November 10, even with recent rain and delays.
Sabarimala security, wage talks, safety checks
AI cameras are being set up at Nilackal parking lots for extra security, and there's talk of higher wages for pilgrimage workers.
The Chalakkayam-Pampa road upgrade is running late due to weather and festival schedules.
To help visitors, Pathanamthitta eateries will now display price lists in multiple languages.
Plus, the TDB is focusing on cleaner waste management and food safety checks.