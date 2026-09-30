TDB suspends head clerk Rejimon over alleged Sabarimala e-auction leak
India
The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has suspended its head clerk, Rejimon, after he allegedly leaked secret e-auction details for 110 shops at Sabarimala.
The e-auction was supposed to make things fairer, but it was scrapped when officials were found sharing bid information with contractors after the deadline, after a new bidder received a threat message on his phone.
TDB hires Clean Kerala Company
To clean up the mess, TDB is now bringing in Clean Kerala Company to handle metal scrap collection at Sabarimala and Pampa.
The board says it's digging deeper into who else might have leaked information and further action would be taken if the inquiry established the involvement of more people in the leak.