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Teacher reinstated after being suspended for attending CJP protest
Dalal was suspended on June 10

Teacher reinstated after being suspended for attending CJP protest

By Snehil Singh
Jun 13, 2026
11:36 am
What's the story

Sulekha Dalal, a guest teacher from Rohtak, Haryana, was recently suspended for participating in a protest organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. According to The Indian Express, the suspension order was issued by the District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO) on June 10 and came into effect from June 8. The order barred Dalal from leaving her headquarters without prior permission during the suspension period.

Reinstatement

CJP announces revocation of Dalal's suspension

However, the suspension order was revoked after the CJP raised objections. Announcing the revocation, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das wrote on social media platform X, "Very happy to inform you all that Sulekha Dalal's suspension was revoked about 40 minutes ago... Better sense has prevailed. This is a victory for every teacher, student and citizen who believes that no one should be punished for peacefully standing with the youth and asking..."

Allegations

Dalal claimed her suspension was politically motivated

Dalal had alleged that her suspension was politically motivated, claiming the government targeted her for participating in the CJP-organized demonstration. She clarified that she attended the protest as a concerned mother whose son is preparing for competitive examinations. "I had gone to Delhi only to raise my voice for our children who are being harassed due to paper leaks," Dalal said.

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Party's stance

CJP demands transparency in grounds for suspension

The CJP had condemned Dalal's suspension as an attack on citizens' constitutional rights, which protect the right to criticize the government. The party demanded transparency from authorities regarding the grounds for her suspension. Before her suspension was revoked, Dalal had indicated plans to challenge the order in court due to a lack of clarity in its reasons.

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Twitter Post

CJP chief spokesperson on Dalal's reinstatement

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