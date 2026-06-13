Teacher reinstated after being suspended for attending CJP protest

Reinstatement

CJP announces revocation of Dalal's suspension

However, the suspension order was revoked after the CJP raised objections. Announcing the revocation, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das wrote on social media platform X, "Very happy to inform you all that Sulekha Dalal's suspension was revoked about 40 minutes ago... Better sense has prevailed. This is a victory for every teacher, student and citizen who believes that no one should be punished for peacefully standing with the youth and asking..."