Teachers' Day, Eid-e-Milad, Onam: Is today a public holiday? India Sep 05, 2025

September 5, 2025, is a day off for many students and workers, as schools in several Indian states are closed for Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi. The holiday also lines up with Teachers's Day, making it a double occasion.

Kerala adds Onam festivities to the mix, while heavy rain has led to school closures in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.