Teachers' Day, Eid-e-Milad, Onam: Is today a public holiday?
September 5, 2025, is a day off for many students and workers, as schools in several Indian states are closed for Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi. The holiday also lines up with Teachers's Day, making it a double occasion.
Kerala adds Onam festivities to the mix, while heavy rain has led to school closures in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.
Banks shut in these states
Banks are shut for Eid-e-Milad in Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and more.
Mumbai's public holiday moves to September 8 this year because of Ganesh idol immersions on Anant Chaturdashi (September 6), so government offices there stay open today—unlike the rest of Maharashtra.
Other districts stick with their original holiday plans.