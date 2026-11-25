Team of 140 begins chakkakomban capture operation near Anayirankal dam
A huge 140-member crew is out in Chinnakanal, Idukki, working to safely catch and relocate Chakkakomban, the wild elephant known for causing trouble in the area.
The plan is to move the elephant to a safer location before tranquilizing it, put on a radio collar, and release it into the forest after the operation.
The mission kicked off early Wednesday morning in Chinnakanal, where Chakkakomban is near Anayirankal Dam, and should finish by noon.
Saju Varghese leads teams, schools closed
Multiple teams, including Rapid Response and Elephant Squad, are involved, led by Munnar DFO Saju Varghese, with support from vets.
Because Chakkakomban has scared locals before, with repeated incidents of the elephant entering residential areas in search of jackfruits, attacking people, and damaging property, schools and anganwadis are closed for the day, and people have been asked to remain alert and advised against stepping out unnecessarily, approaching the operation site or gathering to watch the elephant.
Emergency medical arrangements have been made at five hospitals in the region.