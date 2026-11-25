A huge 140-member crew is out in Chinnakanal, Idukki, working to safely catch and relocate Chakkakomban, the wild elephant known for causing trouble in the area.

The plan is to move the elephant to a safer location before tranquilizing it, put on a radio collar, and release it into the forest after the operation.

The mission kicked off early Wednesday morning in Chinnakanal, where Chakkakomban is near Anayirankal Dam, and should finish by noon.