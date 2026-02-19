Tech glitch at Delhi, Mumbai airports causes chaos

With the system down, airlines like IndiGo , Akasa Air, and Air India Express had to switch to manual processing—think paper forms and longer queues. The scene was chaotic for a bit and reminded folks of last November's air traffic control glitch that delayed hundreds of flights.

Impact of the outage

Delhi and Mumbai airports are some of the busiest in India—Delhi alone handles over 1,500 flights daily.

When glitches hit here, it's a big deal for anyone who flies or relies on smooth travel.

The outage is another wake-up call about how much we depend on tech—and what happens when it fails.