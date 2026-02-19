Tech glitch at Delhi, Mumbai airports causes chaos
A tech hiccup with the Navitaire system affected check-in and boarding systems at Delhi and Mumbai airports on Thursday morning.
For about 45 minutes, hundreds of travelers were left waiting during peak morning hours.
IndiGo bounced back fastest, sorting things out in just 25 minutes, but the disruption was felt across both major hubs.
Manual processing
With the system down, airlines like IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express had to switch to manual processing—think paper forms and longer queues.
The scene was chaotic for a bit and reminded folks of last November's air traffic control glitch that delayed hundreds of flights.
Impact of the outage
Delhi and Mumbai airports are some of the busiest in India—Delhi alone handles over 1,500 flights daily.
When glitches hit here, it's a big deal for anyone who flies or relies on smooth travel.
The outage is another wake-up call about how much we depend on tech—and what happens when it fails.