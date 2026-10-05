Teen shot over bike in Delhi's Jaitpur Extension, 2 detained
India
A 16-year-old boy was shot outside a general store in Delhi's Jaitpur Extension on Sunday, apparently after a fight over a bike.
The teen, who runs a salon, is now in Safdarjung Hospital.
Police think old tensions with two other teens, who have now been detained, may have led to the shooting.
Forensics seize apparent country-made pistol
The incident was reported around 8:41pm following an earlier scuffle that even involved scissors.
Forensics found a bullet head and an empty cartridge at the scene and seized what appeared to be a country-made pistol.
The detained boys are from Meerut and Delhi, but their names have not been shared yet as police piece together exactly what happened.
The injured boy's statement is still awaited while he recovers.