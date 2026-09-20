Tehseen Poonawalla claims detention during E20 petrol protest
What's the story
Political commentator Tehseen Poonawalla was allegedly detained by Delhi Police during a protest against E20 petrol at Jantar Mantar on Sunday. He shared a video of himself breaking through police barricades on social media platform X, saying he would seek bail if arrested. "Breaking barricades. Detained on our way to be arrested by Delhi Police. Theek hai, will take bail," he wrote in the post.
Twitter Post
Poonawalla's post on X
Breaking Barricades!!!— Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) September 20, 2026
Detained on our way to be arrested by Delhi Police! Thhek hain, will take bail!!
Jab Jab Sugar Daddy darte hain
Police ko aage karte hain!!
Give us E-10!
Remove MDR charge on UPI!
Arrest MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar #EthanolScam BETA BADHAO… pic.twitter.com/zVopnptHUV
Protest suppression
Poonawalla slams Gadkari, demands withdrawal of E20 petrol
Poonawalla also slammed Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, a supporter of ethanol-blended petrol, for allegedly using police to suppress protests.
"Jab jab Sugar Daddydarte hain, police ko aage karte hain ('When Sugar Daddy gets scared, he puts the police in front')," he said.
He demanded the withdrawal of E20 petrol and restoration of E10 fuel for older vehicles facing compatibility issues.
Policy opposition
Poonawalla's protest against E20 petrol
Sunday's incident is the latest in a series of confrontations between Poonawalla and Delhi Police over his opposition to the E20 policy.
Last month, he was allegedly placed under house arrest while trying to protest against what he termed the "sugar scam" and E20 fuel policy.
Videos from that time showed him questioning police personnel about being stopped from going to Jantar Mantar.
Hunger strike
Hunger strike threat, protest outside Gadkari's residence
On July 31, Poonawalla had announced a solo march from APJ Abdul Kalam Road to Gandhi Smriti on Tees January Marg, where he planned to observe a day-long hunger strike against E20 petrol.
Earlier that month, he had threatened to protest outside Gadkari's residence ahead of the first anti-E20 demonstration in New Delhi on July 5.
However, the plan was dropped after Delhi Police granted permission for the protest at Jantar Mantar.
Policy campaign
'Sugar scam,' 'ethanol scam'
Poonawalla's campaign has since expanded to the government's broader sugar and ethanol policies, which he has described on social media as the "sugar scam" and the "ethanol scam."
He has repeatedly alleged that these policies benefit politically connected families while forcing consumers to bear higher costs.
Speaking to India Today Digital earlier, Poonawalla alleged that the ethanol-blending policy was "destroying our vehicles" and said his protests were directed at both E20 petrol and rising sugar prices.
Budget impact
Ethanol blended petrol program
Poonawalla also claimed that higher sugar prices were affecting household budgets and alleged that the government's policies were enriching the children of politicians.
Under the Ethanol Blended Petrol program, ethanol is mixed with petrol to reduce India's dependence on imported crude oil and lower carbon emissions.
India expanded the program nationwide and achieved its E20 target five years ahead of schedule.