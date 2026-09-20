Tejashwi Yadav seeks extra ₹15,000 for Bihar flood families
Bihar's floods have hit nearly 5 million people hard, damaging homes and crops.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is urging the government to give an extra ₹15,000 to each affected family, on top of the ₹7,000 already provided by the center.
He feels this disaster is on a whole new level and that families need more support, echoing Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's remarks about its unprecedented scale.
State and Centre mobilize Bihar relief
Both state and central governments have jumped into action, with Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary leading rescue efforts.
Relief camps in badly hit areas like Bhagalpur now offer temporary schools and anganwadis for kids.
To help fund relief work, leaders including Choudhary are donating their salaries to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.