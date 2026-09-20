Tejashwi Yadav seeks extra ₹15,000 for Bihar flood families

Bihar's floods have hit nearly 5 million people hard, damaging homes and crops.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is urging the government to give an extra ₹15,000 to each affected family, on top of the ₹7,000 already provided by the center.

He feels this disaster is on a whole new level and that families need more support, echoing Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's remarks about its unprecedented scale.