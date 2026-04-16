Telangana 2024 caste census shows who benefits from reservations
India
Telangana just shared its 2024 caste census results, revealing who is actually getting ahead with reservations in education and government jobs.
The survey, done over 50 days, shows how different social groups are benefiting, and you can dive into all the details online if you are curious.
Backward classes make up 83% beneficiaries
Turns out, 83% of people who benefited from reservations are from backward classes.
Scheduled Castes make up 9%, while Scheduled Tribes and Forward Classes account for just 5% and 3%.
Interestingly, a huge chunk of Telangana's population, about 92%, belongs to backward classes.
Independent experts release reports alongside results
Alongside the main results, independent experts have released reports.