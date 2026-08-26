Telangana accuses Andhra Pradesh of releasing Nagarjunasagar water without approval
The water fight between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh just got more intense.
Telangana is accusing Andhra Pradesh of releasing water without approval from the Nagarjunasagar Dam on the Krishna River.
Things escalated when Andhra Pradesh released water without approval, and Telangana quickly responded by doing the same.
KRMB schedules September 4 meeting
A three-member committee of the Krishna River Management Board met on August 24 and decided to meet again on September 4.
Meanwhile, political leaders in Telangana are criticizing the Congress government, with former minister for Irrigation and Deputy Floor Leader in the Assembly T Harish Rao urging action against what he calls repeated rule-breaking by Andhra Pradesh.
On top of that, Andhra Pradesh's request for more water from another dam is still hanging.
This is all part of a bigger story about how tricky sharing rivers can be when multiple states rely on them for farming and drinking water.