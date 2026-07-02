Telangana aims to make Hyderabad a global drug discovery hub
India
Telangana is stepping up its game to turn Hyderabad into a global center for drug discovery and innovation.
Already famous for making nearly a third of the world's vaccines, the city now aims to go beyond manufacturing by bringing together top pharma companies, research teams, startups, and investors, all working on future therapies under one roof.
Telangana teams with Nasscom and pharma
The state government is partnering with groups like Nasscom and major pharma players (both Indian and international) to boost new drug development.
IT and industries minister D Sridhar Babu summed it up nicely: Telangana is building an environment where therapies can be "discovered, developed and delivered," right from here, helping India shine brighter in global healthcare.