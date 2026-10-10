Telangana announces DA and DR rise for employees and pensioners

The new rates will cost the state about ₹3,057 crore extra each year, but not everyone is covered: those on UGC and AICTE pay scales or local body staff miss out.

If you're eligible, DA arrears are headed to your General Provident Fund; folks on the Contributory Pension Scheme get a split between PRAN accounts and monthly payouts over nearly three years.

Pensioners will see their revised DR paid out in 33 installments starting November 2026.