Telangana announces DA and DR rise for employees and pensioners
Telangana just announced a bump in dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) for its employees and pensioners, with two pending installments (3.64% and 2.73%) finally kicking in from November 2026.
This move follows Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's assurance to employee unions at a recent meeting as partial payment of the 15.43% in DA installments pending since the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi government.
Telangana ₹3,057cr annual cost, exclusions
The new rates will cost the state about ₹3,057 crore extra each year, but not everyone is covered: those on UGC and AICTE pay scales or local body staff miss out.
If you're eligible, DA arrears are headed to your General Provident Fund; folks on the Contributory Pension Scheme get a split between PRAN accounts and monthly payouts over nearly three years.
Pensioners will see their revised DR paid out in 33 installments starting November 2026.