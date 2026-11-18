Telangana announces Indiramma Family Insurance covering 10 million families ₹5L
Telangana has announced the proposed Indiramma Family Insurance scheme, aiming to cover 10 million families with ₹500,000 insurance each.
Applications kick off November 19 in Siddipet.
The move is part of the state's push to boost support for its people.
Telangana unifies existing insurance schemes
This scheme brings all existing insurance schemes under a single umbrella, raising life coverage from ₹200,000 to ₹500,000, while the existing accidental insurance benefits remain intact.
Plus, the government will start giving out Indiramma Sarees to women from low-income families.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has asked officials to make sure no one misses out.