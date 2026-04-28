Telangana awaits approval for Hyderabad Mumbai Pune high speed rail
Telangana is gearing up for a high-speed rail line that could zip you from Hyderabad to Mumbai (and Pune) in under three hours.
The detailed plans are ready, and now the state is waiting for the green light from the central government and coordination with Maharashtra and other stakeholders.
If all goes well, construction could kick off by late 2027 or early 2028.
Telangana corridor 761km, estimated 2L/cr
The new corridor would stretch 761km, with trains running at an impressive 320 to 330km per hour.
Expect 10 to 12 stations along a mix of elevated and underground tracks, including a tunnel near Vikarabad.
With an estimated cost of 2 lakh crore rupees, this project aims to make travel faster and boost trade in the region.
Telangana is also eyeing future high-speed links to Chennai and Bengaluru, hoping to connect even more cities soon.