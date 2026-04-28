Telangana awaits approval for Hyderabad Mumbai Pune high speed rail India Apr 28, 2026

Telangana is gearing up for a high-speed rail line that could zip you from Hyderabad to Mumbai (and Pune) in under three hours.

The detailed plans are ready, and now the state is waiting for the green light from the central government and coordination with Maharashtra and other stakeholders.

If all goes well, construction could kick off by late 2027 or early 2028.