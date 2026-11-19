Telangana board set to release Class 11 and 12 timetable
Heads up, Telangana students! The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is about to drop the official exam timetable for Classes 11 and 12.
While exact dates aren't out yet, you can expect exams between February and March 2027, running from 9am to noon.
Keep an eye on tgbienew.cgg.gov.in for updates.
Telangana board will include practical dates
Last year's schedule was released on October 31 with first-year exams starting February 25 and second-year exams right after.
Practical exams kicked off in early February.
This time around, details like practical dates and subject-wise schedules, including ethics and environmental education, will be included.
Plus, if your practicals clash with JEE Main 2027 dates, there'll be special arrangements, so you won't have to stress about overlapping exams.