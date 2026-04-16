Telangana caste survey finds over 13% households lacking toilets
Telangana's latest caste survey just dropped, and the numbers are pretty eye-opening.
Over 13% of households still don't have toilets, with Scheduled Tribes hit hardest: about one in three ST families lack this basic facility.
Scheduled Castes aren't far behind at nearly 19%, while only about 4.5% of General Caste households face this issue.
Telangana SC ST utility gaps
It doesn't stop at toilets: roughly one in five homes don't have tap water, especially among SCs and STs.
Electricity access is also uneven: around 11% of ST households and over 8% of SC households are still waiting for power, compared to less than 3% for General Castes.
With the survey covering a massive 35.5 million people, these stats highlight how much work is left to make things fairer for everyone in Telangana.