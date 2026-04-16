Telangana caste survey finds over 13% households lacking toilets

Telangana SC ST utility gaps

It doesn't stop at toilets: roughly one in five homes don't have tap water, especially among SCs and STs.

Electricity access is also uneven: around 11% of ST households and over 8% of SC households are still waiting for power, compared to less than 3% for General Castes.

With the survey covering a massive 35.5 million people, these stats highlight how much work is left to make things fairer for everyone in Telangana.