Telangana caste survey shows 56.33% backward classes, 17.43% SCs

Madiga largest caste at 10.3%

Madiga is now confirmed as Telangana's largest caste group at 10.3%, followed by Mudiraj (7.4%) and Lambadis/Banjaras (6.8%).

There's also a noted rise in inter-caste marriages, and some BC groups have caught up economically with traditionally privileged castes, while others still lag behind on key indicators.

The state says this data will help shape future welfare policies and reservations, aiming for more targeted support where it's needed most.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar called the survey a milestone and said, "The Telangana survey should serve as an inspiration for a nationwide exercise to ensure social justice," followed by, "We have made the data public so that it can be discussed in Parliament, and we will present it in the Assembly to decide the future course of action." and he urged the Centre to adopt a similar approach across the country.