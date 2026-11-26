Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to announce 25,000 government vacancies
Big news for job seekers: Telangana is about to announce 25,000 new government vacancies as part of its promise to create 100,000 jobs in three years.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy shared the update at a recent event, calling it a major step for the state's growth and employment plans.
Revanth Reddy attacks opposition, pledges welfare
Reddy also talked up several welfare programs, including massive support for farmers and Indiramma housing, while taking aim at opposition parties over past mismanagement.
He pointed out the state's heavy debt from the previous BRS government and promised real improvements in irrigation for Palamuru, saying these moves are all about tackling old problems and helping Telangana move forward.