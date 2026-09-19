Telangana Civil Supplies launches SHT to procure 65L tons paddy
India
Telangana is gearing up to buy a massive 65 lakh tons of paddy from farmers this kharif season, starting early October.
The state's Civil Supplies Department is rolling out a comprehensive 'SHT' strategy (Storage, Hamali, and Transport) to make the process faster and easier for everyone involved.
Telangana lines up storage sites
To hit their target and avoid any supply chain hiccups, officials are lining up all kinds of storage spots: think defunct rice mills, industrial sheds, AMC facilities, and even big function halls.
"This three-pronged approach is designed to zero supply chain leakages, rapid lifting, and protect farmers from logistical delays," a senior government official said.
The goal: make sure farmers have a smooth experience selling their crops this season.