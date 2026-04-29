Telangana Class 10 SSC results announced April 29 at 2pm

Check results via websites SMS WhatsApp

To see your results, head to bse.telangana.gov.in or any of the official result sites.

If the websites are slow (it happens!), just send "Hi" on WhatsApp to 8096958096 or text "TS10 " to 56263.

You can also try the NDTV Education Portal if needed.

Keep your roll number handy and good luck!