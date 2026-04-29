Telangana Class 10 SSC results announced April 29 at 2pm
India
Big day for Telangana Class 10 students: SSC exam results are coming out on April 29.
The announcement happens at 2pm at Hyderabad's Godavari Auditorium, but you don't have to be there.
Results will be available online and through SMS or WhatsApp, so you can check from anywhere.
Check results via websites SMS WhatsApp
To see your results, head to bse.telangana.gov.in or any of the official result sites.
If the websites are slow (it happens!), just send "Hi" on WhatsApp to 8096958096 or text "TS10
You can also try the NDTV Education Portal if needed.
Keep your roll number handy and good luck!