Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy launches smart PVC ration cards
Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy just launched smart ration cards for 10.5 million eligible families across the state.
These new PVC cards are waterproof, come with an encrypted QR code, and feature nine advanced security elements to prevent duplication, making it way easier and safer for people to get their rations.
Card activation via T-Ration app OTP
Each card shows your name, address, and photo, and the QR code links to your family's details and ration history.
To use it, just scan at any fair price shop or enter your card number, then confirm with biometric authentication by any eligible family member.
To activate the card, you'll need to download the T-Ration app, link the card using an OTP, and set an M-PIN for extra security.
Since last year, 16,32,810 new Food Security Cards have already been issued, helping 61,08,544 beneficiaries get access to essentials.