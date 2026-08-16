Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy launches smart PVC ration cards

Each card shows your name, address, and photo, and the QR code links to your family's details and ration history.

To use it, just scan at any fair price shop or enter your card number, then confirm with biometric authentication by any eligible family member.

To activate the card, you'll need to download the T-Ration app, link the card using an OTP, and set an M-PIN for extra security.

Since last year, 16,32,810 new Food Security Cards have already been issued, helping 61,08,544 beneficiaries get access to essentials.