Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy orders El Nino action plan
Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to prepare an action plan to help the state handle El Nino's impact.
The main goals? Meet the state's drinking water requirements, keep farms running, and meet power needs until June 2027.
He's also putting the spotlight on spreading awareness about El Nino through media campaigns so people know what to expect.
Telangana faces 17% monsoon rainfall deficit
With rainfall down 17% this monsoon, about 235 areas are facing drought-like conditions.
To cope, the government is urging strict water conservation and temporarily deferring works that depend on power.
They're also planning a follow-up meeting on October 12 to discuss the state's mounting agricultural and supply challenges arising from rainfall deficits linked to El Nino, plus they're ready to buy extra power if needed.