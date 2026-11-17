Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy to showcase Bharat Future City
Telangana is preparing to develop Bharat Future City, a huge new smart city project.
Designed around the idea of "work, live, learn, and play," the city will mix tech industries, homes, colleges, and fun spaces, all in one place.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is set to showcase it at the Invest Global Summit 2026 this December.
Bharat Future City net 0 plan
Bharat Future City aims to be net-zero and super sustainable. Spread across 30,000 acres, it'll have dedicated zones for life sciences, AI, and electric vehicles, plus sectors for electronics and data centers.
Big money is going into green infrastructure: ₹5,000 crore for roads, ₹6,000 crore for water management (think rainwater harvesting), and over 4,000 acres just for life sciences.
The goal? Attract top businesses while making the city eco-friendly and future-ready.