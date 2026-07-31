Telangana Cyber Crime Police file cases against Meta India head
Telangana Cyber Crime Police have filed cases against Meta India head and some Facebook and Instagram account operators after complaints about objectionable posts targeting Prime Minister Modi.
BJP supporters say these accounts shared edited videos and images during the NEET paper leak protests, which they claim were misleading or offensive.
The cases fall under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act.
Links removed in Modi posts probe
Police received 20 flagged links from T Saikiran Goud, a Telangana BJP social media core committee member who pushed for action against Meta for hosting this content.
Another complainant, S Aravind Reddy, said the posts showed Modi and others in manipulated ways.
By Thursday evening, those links were taken down, but police are still tracking down who ran the accounts.
A notice has also been sent to Meta as part of the ongoing investigation.