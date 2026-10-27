Telangana declares 365 mandals drought-hit after 17% rainfall deficit
Telangana has just declared 365 mandals across 31 districts as drought-hit for the 2026 kharif season, following a 17% rainfall deficit during the southwest monsoon, attributed to El Nino conditions, weak Bay of Bengal low-pressure systems and prolonged dry spells.
Nalgonda tops the list with the most severely affected areas.
This move triggers immediate relief efforts and will be in effect for six months while officials keep monitoring the situation.
Telangana government seeks ₹20,000 cr package
Because of the drought, this year's kharif crop area dropped to 126.06 lakh acres, much less than last year.
The government is stepping in with input subsidies, drinking water supply, and job schemes through local officials.
They're also working with banks to ease credit pressure and have asked for a ₹20,000 crore relief package to help tackle things on a larger scale.