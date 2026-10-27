Telangana declares 365 mandals drought-hit after 17% rainfall deficit

Telangana has just declared 365 mandals across 31 districts as drought-hit for the 2026 kharif season, following a 17% rainfall deficit during the southwest monsoon, attributed to El Nino conditions, weak Bay of Bengal low-pressure systems and prolonged dry spells.

Nalgonda tops the list with the most severely affected areas.

This move triggers immediate relief efforts and will be in effect for six months while officials keep monitoring the situation.