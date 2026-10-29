Telangana dispatches crews to Andhra Pradesh after Cyclone Arnab
India
After Cyclone Arnab knocked out power across parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana sent about 2,000 utility workers and emergency gear to help get the lights back on.
The teams hit the road on October 27, right after Andhra's chief minister reached out for support.
Telangana's leaders responded quickly.
SPDCL NPDCL crews fix downed lines
Most of the crew came from SPDCL and NPDCL, bringing special vehicles and tools to fix downed lines.
With over 16,000 electric poles toppled by the cyclone, this joint effort is all about restoring power fast.
Telangana's deputy chief minister described the deputation of men and material to Andhra Pradesh as "an indication of brotherhood between the two Telugu States."