Telangana EAGLE Force and NCB seize 385kg ganja consignment
India
Telangana Police's EAGLE Force and the Narcotics Control Bureau just stopped a huge 385kg ganja shipment near the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border.
After a week of tracking, they caught the consignment on the Kolkata-Mumbai highway before it could reach Maharashtra or Rajasthan, arresting 23-year-old Mahadhev Bheel in the process.
EAGLE Force seized 7,000kg ganja
This isn't a one-off: EAGLE Force has seized about 7,000kg of ganja over the past year through smart surveillance and teamwork.
In June alone, they teamed up with Odisha police for another big bust of 500kg.
Their goal: break up drug smuggling networks and keep Telangana safe as a key transit point.