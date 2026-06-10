Telangana engineer-in-chief Mohan Naik Jarupla arrested by ACB after searches

ACB finds assets worth ₹17.95cr

The official count: assets worth ₹17.95 crore. This includes five land parcels in Nizamabad, seven flats in Kompally and Gachibowli, a fancy villa in Miyapur, plus cash, gold (2.5kg), silver (six kg), bank deposits over ₹1 crore, and household items worth more than most cars.

The real market value? Investigators think it could be over ₹100 crore. The probe is still on.