Telangana engineer-in-chief Mohan Naik Jarupla arrested by ACB after searches
India
Mohan Naik Jarupla, the engineer-in-chief of Telangana's Roads and Buildings Department, just got arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).
He's accused of owning way more assets than his salary could explain.
The ACB searched 17 spots (his office, home, and even places linked to relatives) and found properties and valuables that seriously raised eyebrows.
ACB finds assets worth ₹17.95cr
The official count: assets worth ₹17.95 crore. This includes five land parcels in Nizamabad, seven flats in Kompally and Gachibowli, a fancy villa in Miyapur, plus cash, gold (2.5kg), silver (six kg), bank deposits over ₹1 crore, and household items worth more than most cars.
The real market value? Investigators think it could be over ₹100 crore. The probe is still on.