Telangana farmer Borubonthala Nagesh stuck in Oman earning ₹75 daily
A farmer from Telangana, Borubonthala Nagesh, says he was tricked into going to Oman with promises of a high-paying job.
Instead, he is stuck doing domestic work for just ₹75 a day and barely has enough to eat.
In a video, Nagesh has asked the Telangana government and Indian authorities to help him get home.
Telangana recorded 339 fraudulent recruitment complaints
Nagesh's story is not unique: there has been a surge in fake job offers luring people from Telangana abroad.
Over the past three years, Telangana recorded 339 complaints related to fraudulent overseas recruitment, with MEA data presented in Parliament.
Oman especially stands out, accounting for about 13,000 complaints among more than 80,000 Gulf-country complaints involving abuse, exploitation and workplace grievances between 2021 and 2025, highlighting real risks for job seekers considering overseas work.