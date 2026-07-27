Telangana flags 27.7L voter entries, draft rolls due August 10
Telangana is revamping its voter list, and huge over 2.77 million entries have been flagged for removal, mostly people who've moved away, are untraceable, have passed away, or are registered in more than one place.
The draft electoral rolls will be out on August 10, according to the report.
Electoral roll digitisation 74% in Telangana
Out of 33.8 million forms handed out, about 74% have been digitized so far.
Hyderabad is lagging with just over half done, while Jangaon leads at nearly 90%.
Many flagged entries include suspected duplicates, around 2.36 lakh people were found registered in multiple locations across Telangana, plus around 2.1 lakh records of voters who are absent, shifted, or deceased.
Urban delays happen because some folks keep their old village registrations instead of updating to their city address.