Telangana flags 27.7L voter entries, draft rolls due August 10

Out of 33.8 million forms handed out, about 74% have been digitized so far.

Hyderabad is lagging with just over half done, while Jangaon leads at nearly 90%.

Many flagged entries include suspected duplicates, around 2.36 lakh people were found registered in multiple locations across Telangana, plus around 2.1 lakh records of voters who are absent, shifted, or deceased.

Urban delays happen because some folks keep their old village registrations instead of updating to their city address.