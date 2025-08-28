Next Article
Telangana floods: Army joins rescue ops, roads being cleared
Nonstop rain on August 27 led to major flooding across Telangana's Medak district.
The Indian Army has jumped in to help, working with local teams to reconnect roads and restore connectivity.
Engineering Task Forces are out there too, clearing the way for relief work.
NDRF, SDRF joining the efforts
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are teaming up with the Army. Using special boats, they're rescuing stranded people and handing out relief materials.
Some areas saw record rainfall—Argonda in Kamareddy got a massive 44cm—while places like Akkapur (Nirmal) and Sardhana (Medak) have also been hit hard.