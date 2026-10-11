Telangana gated community finds 5-year-old girl dead in clubhouse cellar
India
A heartbreaking incident shook a Telangana gated community on Saturday when a five-year-old girl, reported missing earlier that day, was found dead in the clubhouse cellar.
CCTV footage showed Vikram, the security guard, with the girl before the incident.
Security guard Vikram allegedly demanded ₹20L
Police say Vikram is now the main suspect and allegedly demanded ₹20 lakh for the girl's release.
He was caught on camera acting suspiciously and may have tried to escape toward Secunderabad railway station after the crime.
The case has left residents worried about safety in their communities, with many expressing concern over safety in their communities while police continue searching for Vikram.