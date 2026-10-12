Telangana girl aged 5 found dead, former guard among arrested
India
A heartbreaking case in Telangana: a five-year-old girl, whose father is an agricultural scientist, went missing from her apartment complex in Kowkoor.
Sadly, she was later found dead in the clubhouse cellar.
Police have arrested two suspects: one is Vikram, a former security guard who was reportedly removed from his job a few days before the incident.
Investigators say guard planned ₹20L kidnapping
CCTV footage allegedly showed the security guard following the girl. Investigators believe he planned to kidnap her for a ₹20 lakh ransom after being fired.
The local community is deeply shaken. Police are still looking into the case.