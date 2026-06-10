Telangana government pledges support after Dubai minibus crash kills 7
India
Three men from Telangana's Jagtial district, Syed Saleem, Abdul Rafiq, and Golapalli Tirupati, were among seven killed in a tragic minibus accident in Dubai on June 8.
The Telangana government has pledged support to their families and is working to bring their bodies home quickly.
Ponnam Prabhakar urges repatriation from Dubai
Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has asked officials to speed up the repatriation process and promised all necessary help for the grieving families.
The Indian consulate in Dubai also visited injured survivors, offered condolences, and assured ongoing support.
The accident left nine others hurt, including five with serious injuries.