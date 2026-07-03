Telangana greenlights ₹7,345cr Musi River 1st phase under Revanth Reddy
India
Telangana just greenlit the first phase of its Musi River Rejuvenation Project, with a massive ₹7,345 crore budget.
The plan? Turn 55km of the river into a cool, Thames-inspired riverfront: think hangout spots and better city vibes.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is leading the charge on this urban upgrade.
Telangana Cabinet approves hires and meals
To keep things smooth, the state will ask the Supreme Court to clear up any legal issues around the project.
The Cabinet also gave a thumbs up to hiring over 6,200 staff for two major hospitals and decided that 150,000 government teachers and junior lecturers will now get morning snacks and midday meals, so it's not just about pretty rivers, but better health and education too.