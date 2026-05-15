Telangana HC to decide interim bail for Bandi Sai Bhageerath

POCSO charges added in Bhageerath case

Bhageerath's lawyer says he's ready to cooperate and questions whether the survivor was actually a minor. He also calls the charges an attempt at extortion.

After hearing the survivor's statement, police added more serious charges under the POCSO Act.

The survivor's mother has also accused Bhageerath of harassment, while Bhageerath claims her family demanded marriage or ₹5 crore.

His father insists he won't protect his son if he's found guilty, but calls the case politically motivated.