Telangana HC to decide interim bail for Bandi Sai Bhageerath
The Telangana High Court is set to decide today on interim anticipatory bail for Bandi Sai Bhageerath, son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar.
Bhageerath has been accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl late last year, with the survivor's mother filing a complaint earlier this month that also mentions emotional blackmail and interference in her daughter's studies.
POCSO charges added in Bhageerath case
Bhageerath's lawyer says he's ready to cooperate and questions whether the survivor was actually a minor. He also calls the charges an attempt at extortion.
After hearing the survivor's statement, police added more serious charges under the POCSO Act.
The survivor's mother has also accused Bhageerath of harassment, while Bhageerath claims her family demanded marriage or ₹5 crore.
His father insists he won't protect his son if he's found guilty, but calls the case politically motivated.