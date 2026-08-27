Telangana Kharif paddy down at least 20% amid El Nino
India
Telangana is set for a tough Kharif season, with paddy cultivation expected to fall by at least 20% thanks to weaker monsoon rains linked to El Nino.
As of August 25, only about three-fourths of the planned paddy area has been sown, leaving a noticeable gap and affecting districts like Adilabad, Warangal, and Nalgonda.
Agriculture department urges water saving crops
To help farmers cope, the agriculture department is encouraging a shift toward crops that need less water.
That means less castor and sugarcane this year (down as much as 48%), but rain-fed crops like jowar, maize, and red gram should do okay.
Despite these challenges, sowing has covered nearly 90% of all targeted farmland across the state.