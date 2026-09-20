Telangana man kills brother-in-law who murdered his pregnant sister
What's the story
A man was arrested in Telangana's Nizamabad for allegedly murdering his brother-in-law, who had killed his pregnant sister. The accused, Gandam Santosh, was nabbed by the police while he was trying to escape to Visakhapatnam, NDTV reported. Nizamabad Police Commissioner P Sai Chaitanya said CCTV footage and technical evidence helped them track down Santosh.
Arrest details
Santosh was trying to escape to Visakhapatnam
Santosh was trying to flee to Visakhapatnam when he was arrested.
The police seized the weapon and car used in the crime, along with two more knives and sticks recovered from the vehicle.
"The weapon and car used in the crime were seized, along with two more knives and sticks recovered from the vehicle," Chaitanya said.
Background check
Victim had a criminal record himself
The victim, Chittari Haribabu, had a criminal record himself. He was arrested in March for allegedly murdering his wife, C Vaishnavi, by strangling her and stabbing her in the face.
After getting bail, he had moved to Nizamabad to meet his mother and was selling corn for a living, police stated.
Santosh claimed he killed Haribabu to avenge his sister's death in a video released after the incident.
Ongoing probe
Police probing if anyone else was involved in crime
The police are still probing the case to see if anyone else was involved in the crime.
Commissioner Chaitanya said, "Preliminary investigation indicates the involvement of four persons. Further investigation will establish whether anyone else assisted them."
The investigation is on to find out more details about this shocking incident that has rocked Telangana's Nizamabad district.