Telangana man on pilgrimage found safe after Nepal-Tibet floods
India
Good news from the Nepal-Tibet border: a man from Telangana who was on the Kailash-Manasarovar Yatra has been found safe after flash floods hit the area.
The Telangana government set up helplines, with information about six people from Telangana received through the helpline numbers and working to track down 22 more.
Worried families call Telangana Bhavan helplines
Worried families have been calling helplines at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi, hoping for updates about loved ones last seen in places like Rasuwa and Gyirong.
Officials are collecting details like names and passport numbers for better coordination.