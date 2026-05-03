Telangana man SK Jilani dragged nearly 2km on car hood India May 03, 2026

A road rage episode in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district turned dangerous when a man, SK Jilani, was dragged nearly two kilometers on the hood of a car.

It all started after the car hit a two-wheeler involving Jilani and his son Faisal.

When they confronted the driver, he tried to escape. Jilani stood in front of the car to stop him, but the driver sped off anyway.