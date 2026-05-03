Telangana man SK Jilani dragged nearly 2km on car hood
India
A road rage episode in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district turned dangerous when a man, SK Jilani, was dragged nearly two kilometers on the hood of a car.
It all started after the car hit a two-wheeler involving Jilani and his son Faisal.
When they confronted the driver, he tried to escape. Jilani stood in front of the car to stop him, but the driver sped off anyway.
Jilani's son Faisal hospitalized, police probe
Shocked bystanders tried to intervene as the car raced from Balapur Chowrasta toward Mandamallamma Chowrasta before the driver ditched the vehicle and ran.
Faisal was injured and is now being treated at a private hospital.
Police are reviewing CCTV and the viral video to track down the suspect.