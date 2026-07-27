Telangana monsoon drought deepens as 74% of mandals report shortages
India
Telangana is really struggling with drought this monsoon: about 74% of its mandals are facing serious water shortages.
Out of 457 mandals, 399 have seen rainfall drop by as much as 59%.
Even Hyderabad hasn't been spared, with areas reporting low rain.
The El Nino effect has made things worse, drying up reservoirs and messing with local farming.
Hydel down in Godavari Krishna basins
Low rainfall has left major irrigation projects in the Godavari and Krishna basins barely functioning.
Hydel power production is way down: Jurala has seen no hydel generation this July, while Srisailam produced just 0.09 MU.
But there's a bit of hope: inflows from Almatti and Narayanpur dams could help boost water levels and restart hydel operations at Jurala by month's end.